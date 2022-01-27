ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Put that restless surge to good use this week by preparing your winter-weary home for spring. Also, be more flexible about accepting a workplace change.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your well-known ability to be patient is challenged as you wait for more news about a promising opportunity that could lead you to a new career path.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A setback in your travel plans could prove to be a blessing in disguise. Use this extra time to help close a growing gap between you and a family member.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Don’t let a sudden sense of separation between you and your spouse or partner go unchallenged. It’s important to make a strong effort to clear things up.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Use the information you recently received to make some long-deferred changes regarding a personal situation. Continue to exercise financial restraint.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): That new responsibility you’re now considering could lead to many opportunities. But be sure you have all the facts before you agree to take it on.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A friend might try to advise you against a potentially risky move. Ultimately, the decision is yours, but hear him or her out before you decide.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You might feel justified in demanding an apology, but it might be wiser to settle things so that today’s adversary doesn’t become tomorrow’s enemy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Good news: Expect a more positive aspect to dominate your personal and professional lives. Someone close to you seeks your counsel.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A disappointment can turn into a learning experience. Now, at least, you know what not to do. Meanwhile, expect more options to open up.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): What goes around comes around, as a friend from the past returns a favor. Don’t be timid about accepting it with good grace. You deserve it.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your spiritual strength helps you deal with a family member’s problem. Expect some difficulties, but stay with it until it’s ultimately resolved.

BORN THIS WEEK: You can observe people and situations with absolute honesty. You’d be a fine social worker, psychoanalyst or member of the clergy.

(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.