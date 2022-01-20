Worcester Girls Snuff Dragons, 45-27

by

BERLIN – Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team beat Salisbury School, 45-27, last week to improve to 8-3 on the season.

The Mallards led just 16-15 at the half, but pulled away in the final two quarters for the 45-27 win. Lily Baeurle led with 16 points, while Morgan White chipped in 11.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.