Seaford Kiwanis Club Donates Stuffed Animals

Community FThe Seaford Kiwanis Club has been providing stuffed animals to the Emergency Department team at TidalHealth Nanticoke for over a decade. Jim Thompson continued the much-welcomed donation on Tuesday, December 14 when he stopped by the Seaford hospital with more than 75 of the cuddly companions. TidalHealth Nanticoke and its ED team thank the Seaford Kiwanis Club for continuing this wonderful holiday tradition. Pictured is Jim Thompson of the Seaford Kiwanis Club, right, making the annual donation of stuffed animals to the TidalHealth Nanticoke Emergency Department (ED). Accepting for the ED, from the left, are Kathy Hudson, RN and Laura Ebeling, RN.