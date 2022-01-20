Paul Ignatius Krieger

OCEAN CITY — Paul Ignatius Krieger, age 84, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at Tidal Health Medical Center in Salisbury.

Born in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Charles Krieger and Anna Marie Dennin Krieger. He is survived by his wife, Joanna Bianca Krieger, and children, son Steve Krieger (Kathryn) of Waldorf, and daughter Sharon Leeland (Richard) of Monkton. There are four grandchildren, Marissa, Gavin, and Kendal Leeland and Sydnee Krieger. There are numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Charles and Gerard Krieger, and his sister, Mary Claire Reynolds.

Mr. Krieger was a graduate of Loyola College, the University of Baltimore Law School and Holy Cross Seminary in Dunkirk, N.Y. from 1951-1957. He had worked as a Healthcare Finance Administrator with the Federal Government. He was a United State Army Veteran.

Paul had a strong faith and a true love for his family, direct and extended. He was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and the Ocean City Elks. He had worked at the Glen Riddle Golf Club and the O.C Golf & Yacht Club. He enjoyed bowling, golfing and football and loved cooking, the beach, reading, crossword puzzles, the Simpsons and Jeopardy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21801.

Letters of condolence can be sent to the family via burbagefuneralhome.com.

Eleanor Brown

OCEAN PINES — Eleanor “Jean” Brown, age 87, passed away Jan. 8, 2022.

Born to parents John W. Brown and Charlotte H. Brown, she married John Michael Brown.(deceased) and resided in Baltimore until moving to Ocean

City in 1982. She was a successful Realtor for many years with Moore, Warfield & Glick Realtors, Century 21 New Horizons and Coldwell Banker and worked at the Seawatch Condominium in sales and rentals for 20 years. Jean was known by many in her community and enjoyed living at The Woodlands in Ocean Pines. She also enjoyed traveling, volunteering, playing bridge, scrapbooking and knitting.

Jean was a devoted mother of Donna Angelozzi, Debbie Dougherty, Patrick Brown, and Terry Brown. Remembering beloved children John Michael Brown, Jr., Diane Brown and Kerry Brown and daughter-in-law Susan Brown and son-in-laws Thomas Angelozzi and Kevin Dougherty.

She was preceded by her loving companion, Allen Stetson of Ocean City. She is survived by her brother, Bill Brown and his wife Gail Brown, and daughters-in-law Jane Brown and Karen Brown.

She was the loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren, Elizabeth Angelozzi, Kristina Angelozzi, Nicholas Angelozzi, Kimberly Walsh, Todd Dougherty, Meaghan Kauffman, John Michael Brown, III, Katie Hoyle, Lacey Brown, Kaleigh Brown and Andrew Brown. She was blessed with seven great-grandchildren.

She was a member of St. Matthews by the Sea Methodist Church in Fenwick, Del.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Matthews by the Sea Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, kindly send donations to the American Heart Association.

Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. 21811. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.

Peggy J. Bishop

SHOWELL — Peggy J. Bishop, age 87, of Showell died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Catered Living of Ocean Pines. Peggy was born in Berlin and was the daughter of the late Milton H. and Ethel V. (Hudson) Jones.

She was a retired legal assistant from Thomas F. Johnson Attorney At Law and U. S. Finance Co. She was a charter member and first president of Showell Vol. Fire Dept. Auxiliary and a former member of Berlin-Ocean City Soroptimist.

She is survived by one son, Wm. Bryan Bishop Jr. and wife Amy; two daughters, Sandra B. Schlesinger and husband Skip and Sonia B. Baker and husband Frank all of Berlin; two sisters, Wina J. Patey (Donnie) and Nancy J. Carmean (Wayne); three brothers, Robert M. Jones, Kenneth Jones and David Jones (Pat); five grandsons, William “Bry” Bishop (Emily), Wyatt P. Bishop (Samantha Crescenze) Lee Baker (fiancé Noelle Dennis), Foster Schlesinger and Will Schlesinger; one great-granddaughter, Blair Bishop; several nieces and nephews; and special friends Louise Long and Ruth Shockley.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Catered Living building A and her home care assistants for all their compassion.

She was predeceased by her husband, William B. Bishop Sr. in 2005 and a sister Norma.

A funeral service was held on Monday, January 17 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Rev. Dale Brown officiating. Burial was in Bishopville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to Community Church at Ocean Pines, 11227 Racetrack Road, Berlin, Md. 21811 or Believe in Tomorrow, 13 66th Street, Ocean City, Md. 21842.

Condolences may be sent to www.bishophastingsfh.com.

James Russell Quillen

BERLIN — James Russell Quillen, age 67, died on Monday, January 3, 2022 at his home.

Born in Berlin, he was the son of the late Joseph and Helen (Taylor) Quillen. He is survived by his wife, Carol (Meals) Quillen, and daughter Kerrigan Quillen. Also surviving are five brothers and six sisters.

Mr. Quillen was a family man who loved spending time with his daughter. He also liked working on lawn mowers, watching western movies and enjoyed cooking.

Cremation followed his death. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Church of God of Prophecy.

A donation in his memory may be made to Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, Md. 21804. Letters of condolence may be sent via www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Edwin Raymond Bollack

OCEAN CITY — Edwin Raymond Bollack, age 94, died on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.

Born in Baltimore, on Dec. 6, 1927, he was the son of the late Joseph and Grace (Spangler) Bollack and brother to the late Joseph Bollack. He married the love of his life, Jackie (Thelma) Bollack, in 1949. Ed and Jackie proudly celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary in June, and regularly marveled

at the longevity of their marriage.

He grew up in the Baltimore area and attended Baltimore Polytechnic Institute. He was a World War II era veteran of the United States Army, who later became a decorated police officer for the Baltimore City Police Department. He received several commendations for exemplary service during his 25

years as a police officer. After retirement, Ed and Jackie moved to their favorite place: the beach.

Ed was a talented artist and woodworker, who shared his many hand-crafted creations with family and friends. He also loved nature. Growing up on the shore inspired his love of crabbing, fishing, and boating. His appreciation for animals and the out-of-doors led to many family adventures including camping and hiking trips. He shared his child-like love of life with his grandchildren during their annual vacations at the beach with Nana and Poppy. He also enjoyed playing pool, darts, and ping pong and was an avid league bowler after retirement.

He gave back to his community through his volunteer work at Beebe Medical Center and his involvement with the Knights of Columbus, Fraternal Order of Police, Elks Lodge, VFW, and the Millsboro Senior Center. He was also an active member of Mary Mother of Peace Church in Millsboro, Del. for many years before moving to Ocean City and attending Holy Savior Catholic Church.

Poppy, or Pop-pop, as he was lovingly called, was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. In addition to his wife, Jackie, he is also survived by his three children, daughter, Sharon Hillis and her husband Robert, daughter, Donna Benvenuto and her husband Frank, and son, Edwin R. Bollack; eight grandchildren, Cory Hillis and wife, Racquel, Gregory Hillis, Amy Wright and significant other, Mike Detmer, Kasey Farley, Lindsay Moran and husband, Mike, Brooke Cwiek and husband, Kurtis, Frank Benvenuto and significant other, Haley Martin, and Mark Bollack; as well as 11 great-grandchildren: Hannah Farley, Grayson Hillis, Kyra Farley, Kaila Wright, Kyler Hillis, Logan Moran, Alyssa Farley, Kirra Wright, Anya Moran, Madison Hillis, and Gardner Cwiek. Ed considered his family to be his greatest accomplishment.

No formal services are planned at this time; however, a Celebration of Life will be announced later this spring. A donation in his memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105, or Tunnels to Towers, 2361 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, N.Y., 10306. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin.

Nancy Schmidt Mozal

SELBYVILLE — Nancy Schmidt Mozal, age 76, of Selbyville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin surrounded by her family.

She was born in Baltimore and was the daughter of the late Charles J. and Doris (Green) Schmidt.

Nancy graduated from Towson Senior High School in 1963. She attended Mercy Nursing School in 1962 and the Bard Avon Business School in 1964. She spent most of her career working with the people who had developmental disabilities helping them to lead healthy and productive lives.

Nancy was a devoted wife, mother and nana. She adored her family and we adored her. She always put her family first and would sacrifice her own needs to make sure we were okay. She loved the Eastern Shore and especially the beach. She was happiest spending time on the beach with family, friends or just by herself.

She is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Jeffrey P. Mozal; her loving son, George S. Mozal and wife Ginny; her grandson, Justin C.Mozal; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Alan and Holly Mozal; niece and nephews, Emily, Brad, Scott, Steve and Richard.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 21 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville where friends may call an hour before the service. Burial will be in Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery in Allen.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to https://bit.ly/mannysfanniesnancy.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com