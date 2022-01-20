Salisbury University Donated COVID-19 Tests To Wicomico County Public Schools

Community ESalisbury University recently donated nearly 1,000 COVID-19 rapid antigen tests for use by Wicomico County Public Schools. Currently, SU requires COVID-19 testing for all students, faculty and staff who have received an exemption from the University System of Maryland’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement to maintain campus access. Those exemptions have fallen to less than 6% of the campus population as the fall semester has continued. Fewer tests have been necessary, leaving SU with a surplus nearing expiration.