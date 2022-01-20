ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You’re eager to take on that new opportunity opening up as January gives way to February. Now all you need to do is resist quitting too early. Do your best to stay with it.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Doff a bit of that careful, conservative outlook and let your brave Bovine self take a chance on meeting that new challenge. You could be surprised at how well you do.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might not want to return to the more serious tasks facing you. But you know it’s what you must do. Cheer up. Something more pleasant will soon occupy your time.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): As you dutifully tidy your end-of-the-month tasks, your fun self emerges to urge you to do something special: A trip (or a cruise, maybe?) could be just what you need.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Your achievements are admirable as you close out the month with a roar. Now you can treat yourself to some well-earned time off for fun with family or friends. (Or both!)

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Be sure you know the facts before you assume someone is holding back on your project. Try to open your mind before you give someone a piece of it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You might feel comfortable in your familiar surroundings, but it might be time to venture into something new. There’s a challenge out there that’s just right for you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your love of things that are new gets a big boost as you encounter a situation that opens up new and exciting vistas. How far you go with it depends on you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): That recent workplace shift might not seem to be paying off as you expected. But be patient. There are changes coming that could make a big difference.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): While few can match the Goat’s fiscal wizardry, you still need to be wary in your dealings. There might be a problem you should know about sooner rather than later.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Easy does it when it comes to love and all the other good things in life. Don’t try to force them to develop on your schedule. Best to let it happen naturally.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A surprise decision by someone you trust causes some stormy moments. But a frank discussion explains everything, and helps save a cherished relationship.

YOU BORN THIS WEEK: Sometimes you forget to take care of yourself, because you’re so busy caring for others. But you wouldn’t have it any other way.

(c) 2022 King Features Synd., Inc.