Chesapeake Health Care announced its Perinatal Center has been awarded the prestigious ultrasound practice accreditation from the Ultrasound Practice Accreditation Council of the American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM). Chesapeake Health Care’s Perinatal Center achieved accreditations in the areas of adjunct detailed fetal anatomic ultrasound, obstetric-first trimester, obstetric-second trimester, and obstetric-third trimester. Pictured, from left, are Suzanne Beasley, Danielle Harrington, Kelly Jones, Brenda McCarty, Denise Lewis, and Dr. Michael Lantz of the Maternal-Fetal Medicine team at Chesapeake Health. Submitted Photo.

SELBYVILLE – Kim Wootteon, of Selbyville, DE, has been promoted to Kampgrounds of America Inc.’s (KOA) Senior Director of OAK Marketing and Revenue Management. In this new role, Wootteon will lead marketing and revenue management for the Owned and Operated Assets of KOA.

Previously serving as Marketing Director for OAK, Wootteon’s work leading a talented team of marketers is expanded with this promotion. In addition to defining OAK marketing strategy across more than 40 campground locations, she will also oversee revenue management to create a holistic connection between revenue and marketing resulting in a full-circle perspective of the customer journey.

“Kim has been an exemplary leader within OAK,” said Whitney Scott, chief marketing officer of Kampgrounds of America. “She has built critical processes, collaborating with teams and departments, that have improved our work and positively impacted our bottom line. Kim will only provide greater value to our work and organization in her new role.”

Prior to her work at KOA, Wootteon brings many years of revenue management and marketing experience within the campground and hotel industries with Blue Water Development Corp and The Grand Hotel and Spa. With this combined experience, Kim strives to leverage proven hospitality concepts and innovative tactics to maximize profitability.

“I am honored to lead and develop the revenue management department for OAK,” Wootteon said. “Taking a holistic approach to the customer buying experience, using analytics from both a marketing and revenue perspective to predict consumer behavior allows us to better serve our campers.”

OAK plans to expand the revenue management team under Wootteon’s leadership in 2022.

Board of Directors Appointment

REHOBOTH – The National Restaurant Association’s governance committee has appointed Scott Kammerer to a position on the National Restaurant Association (NRA) board of directors. Kammerer is the president of Rehoboth Beach, Delaware-based SoDel Concepts.

In November, the association’s members voted on the nominees, and the results were announced at the annual membership meeting in December 2021. A member of the Delaware Restaurant Association since 2015, Kammerer is currently the chairman of the state organization’s board.

“Our board and our members pulled their weight during the pandemic,” Kammerer said. “It was a privilege to represent the state’s restaurants during such an unprecedented time.”

Many would credit Kammerer’s guidance. The New Jersey native started as a dishwasher and worked his way up the ranks. In 2020, Nation’s Restaurant News named him to the list of the most influential leaders in the restaurant industry. There are more than 660,000 restaurants in the United States, and just 95 CEOs were selected for the list.

SoDel Concepts will soon have a total of 16 restaurants in coastal Sussex County, Delaware when Ocean View Brewing Company opens in March. The company also has three sports concessions and a wedding-and-events venue.

Hospital Director Awarded

SALISBURY – Robert L. Joyner, PhD, RRT, RRT-ACCS, FAARC, Director of the Richard A. Henson Research Institute at TidalHealth, was recently honored with a prestigious national award for his lifelong service to the profession of respiratory care.

Dr. Joyner was presented the Robert H. Miller, RRT Award, by the National Board for Respiratory Care (NBRC) at their annual Board meeting in Huntington Beach, CA. Dr. Joyner was the unanimous selection of the NBRC as the 2021 Miller Award recipient. It is presented annually to a respiratory care professional who has selflessly served the profession and been instrumental in its growth over a significant amount of time.

“With Dr. Joyner’s long record of outstanding service to the NBRC, credentialing and the respiratory care profession, I can think of no one more deserving of this honor,” said Lori M. Tinkler, MBA, CEO of the NBRC.

Dr. Joyner earned a B.S. in Respiratory Therapy from Salisbury University and a PhD in Physiology from the Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth in Hanover, NH. Dr. Joyner has been practicing respiratory care since 1988. In a previous employment with TidalHealth, he served as both a staff and charge respiratory therapist.

Prior to coming to Tidal Health as the Director of Research, Dr. Joyner served as Salisbury University’s Director of the School of Health Sciences among a number of other roles including the Associate Dean of the Henson School of Science & Technology, Director of the Respiratory Therapy Program, and Special Assistant to the Provost.

“It is a particularly special honor to receive a national award from and with so many people that I admire in the profession of respiratory care,” said Dr. Joyner. “I am humbled by the congratulations I am receiving from across the country, but it is important to me that my community sees my efforts are driven by the desire to provide and support the best healthcare for the residents of our community. I hope I have done that, and I strive to continue to do that as the Director of the Richard A. Henson Research Institute at TidalHealth.”

Real Estate Recognition

OCEAN CITY – Nancy Reither, of Coldwell Banker Realty in Ocean City, MD, was recently named as being the number one agent for 2021 for the Coldwell Banker Mid-Atlantic Region and Baltimore Metro Region. Nancy was number one in AGCI, listings taken, and closed units. With closed sales in excess of $80.5 million and 104 transactions.

With more than 50,000 Sales Associates across Realogy Brokerage Group, the nation’s largest real estate brokerage, this outstanding accomplishment has earned Nancy an elite standing among her peers, for providing an unparalleled level of service to her clients and being inspiration to her peers for her hard work, unwavering dedication as a sales leader in the nation’s largest real estate brokerage.

Nancy’s achievements also include consistently being named as one of America’s most productive sales associates as part of Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate professionals. Nancy has also earned the International Society of Excellence award representing less than 1% of all Coldwell Banker agents globally.

“I’m pleased and honored to have earned this award.” Nancy said. “It represents the time and effort that I put into each client that I serve and how much it takes to build a successful real estate career. The level of sales it takes makes it a special recognition.”