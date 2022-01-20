BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team turned in a strong performance at its own 20th Annual War on the Shore tournament last weekend, finishing fourth overall as a team and placing individual wrestlers in several weight divisions.

The Seahawks finished fourth overall among the 16 schools in the tournament. Southern Regional was first, Mount St. Joseph was second and Xavier was third. Noah Reho took the championship at 160, beating Spencer Charlesworth of Lake Braddock.

Gavin Solito finished second at 145, while Alex Koulikov finished second at 195. Logan Intrieri finished fifth at 132, Cody Drummond was fifth at 145 and Mike Rayne was fifth at 285. Henry Brous was sixth at 220. Evan Haworth was seventh at 152, Parker Intrieri was seventh at 170, and Jack Quisguard was seventh at 182. Juan Hinojosa was eighth at 106 and Aaron August was eighth at 113.