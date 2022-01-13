Sunset Marina And Sunset Grille Make Winning Contribution

Sunset Marina and Sunset Grille recently presented the proceeds from the 2nd Annual Rena Bishop Broadbill Bash fishing tournament to Atlantic General Hospital and the John H. “Jack” Burbage Regional Cancer Center. This year’s tournament raised nearly $38,000, bringing the total contribution to nearly $70,000 in two short years. Pictured above, the winners from the tournament celebrate their winnings and their contribution to the hospital in Rena’s name.

Submitted photo