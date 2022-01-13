SNOW HILL – With next month’s deadline nearing, five of the seven Worcester County Commissioners have filed for reelection.

As of Tuesday, Commissioners Josh Nordstrom, Diana Purnell, Ted Elder, Chip Bertino and Jim Bunting have filed for reelection. Candidates have until Feb. 22 to file.

The only non-incumbent to file so far is South Point resident Thomas Gulyas, who has set his sights on the District 3 seat that’s been held by Commissioner Bud Church since 2002.

As far as the Worcester County Board of Education, seats are up for grabs in District 1, District 4, District 6 and District 7. Incumbents Bill Buchanan (District 1) and Bill Gordy (District 4) are the only ones who have filed so far.

Nordstrom, who began his career as a county commissioner in 2018, has been rumored in recent months as considering a run for delegate.

“I’ve gotten quite a lot of questions over the last several months and there’s been quite a lot of speculation about my future…,” he said. “There are a lot of challenges we still face, there are a lot of things I still want to accomplish and I’m hoping that the residents of District 1 in Worcester County will see clear to send me back here. That should end all that speculation and the questions as well.”