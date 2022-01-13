Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Annual Breakfast

Community FSanta came to Ocean Pines in December for his annual breakfast with many youngsters of all ages, featuring pancakes, sausages, scrambled eggs, pastries and drinks.  The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City served a fine breakfast.  It’s a club tradition to volunteer to help out the Ocean Pines Parks and Recreation Department to make it a success. Pictured, from left, are former Kiwanian Barb Peletier, who still helps out, pancake flipper Mike Castoro, Santa, batter mixer Dave Landis and sausage cooker Candy Foreman.