Avery Hall Insurance and the Selective Insurance Group Foundation partnered to support the efforts of the Make Delmarva Foundation through a $500 grant. The Make Delmarva Foundation was selected by Avery Hall Insurance Group for the grant as part of the Selective President’s Club Matching Gift initiative, which allows premier independent insurance agents the opportunity to double their donations and make a bigger impact in their local communities. Above are Avery Hall Account Executive Lacy Messick and Make Delmarva Foundation President Jim Leether. Submitted Photo

New Coordinator Hired

SALISBURY — The Strategic Communications Department has announced the appointment of Jessica Perry to the position of coordinator.

Perry, who has been with TidalHealth since 2015, most recently served as the executive assistant to Chris Hall and the division of Strategy and Business Development. In that role she coordinated the TidalHealth Seniors membership program and its membership growth, produced the quarterly Wellness Wave magazine and a monthly e-newsletter, managed interns and volunteers, and community benefit reporting.

Prior, she was a team member in Finance at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional and was the Marketing Assistant/Social Media Specialist and Photographer at TidalHealth Nanticoke, where she assisted on numerous community events and served as the principle writer for the department.

She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English: Professional Communications from the University of Delaware; and is pursuing her Master’s in Business Communications through Wilmington University.

She replaces Gwenn Garland who left the health system at the end of 2021.

X

Financial Officer Promotion

SALISBURY — Hudson Behavioral Health has promoted Director of Accounting Rita Mecca to the position of Chief Financial Officer.

Mecca joined the organization in 2021 and has a diverse accounting background spanning more than twenty years.

In her role as Chief Financial Officer, Mecca is responsible for overseeing the financial operations of Hudson Behavioral Health, including $10M in annual revenue, 100-plus employees and 10 facilities throughout Maryland and Delaware

“Rita has been effective and efficient as our Director of Accounting and has made a smooth transition, taking over as Chief Financial Officer,” said Leslie Brown, CEO of Hudson Behavioral Health. “As we continue to grow our presence on the Delmarva Peninsula, Rita will be a tremendous asset to our team.”

X

Interim Medical Officer Named

SALISBURY — Simona Eng, DO, was recently named the Interim Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of TidalHealth Peninsula Regional.

Eng will now provide executive leadership for a medical staff of more than 300 physicians with privileges to practice medicine at the Salisbury, Maryland hospital. Eng succeeds Charles “C.B.” Silvia, MD, who retired from TidalHealth on Jan. 4.

Eng, a hospitalist, first joined TidalHealth in 2001. She is a previous President of the Medical Staff, the first woman in the 125-year history of TidalHealth

Peninsula Regional to serve in that distinguished role. Eng currently also serves as the Chairman of the Medical Education and the Pharmacy, Nutrition and Therapeutics Committees, and is a Past Chief of the Department of Medicine.

Eng received her medical degree from the Philadelphia School of Osteopathic Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and completed her internship and residency at the UMDNJ School of Osteopathic Medicine in Stratford, New Jersey. She has been with TidalHealth’s Hospitalist service for 20 years, and has led that group as Medical Director since 2004. She is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and is a Fellow of the American College of Osteopathic Internists and a Senior Fellow in Hospital Medicine.

Silvia, who had served as TidalHealth’s Vice President of Medical Affairs and CMO since 2011, was first granted privileges at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in 1985 and managed a successful internal medicine private practice prior to joining the health system.

“Drs. Silvia and Eng have been tremendous team members at TidalHealth for many years. We wish Dr. Silvia the best in retirement and are confident that Dr. Eng will provide excellent stewardship of this role until a full-time team member is identified,” said Steve Leonard, President/CEO of TidalHealth. “A national search has been underway for several months and we expect to have a candidate identified by early spring.”

X

Firm Adds New Employee

SALISBURY — Gray Buffalo Consulting, a business consulting firm that transforms businesses through accounting services and operational improvements, announced the addition of Jennifer West to the team.

A 13-year, business owner, West’s responsibilities as a bookkeeper for the company include the management of financial reports, records, and general ledgers as well as account reconciliations and supporting monthly, quarterly, half year and year-end financials. She will also assist with quarterly payroll reports and annual 1099’s.

“I am excited to welcome Jennifer to the team and look forward to the insight she brings as an accomplished business owner,” said Sam Eastlack, owner of Gray Buffalo Consulting. “Her skill set, professional experience and readiness to learn and grow with the company makes her a valuable asset to the team.”

West said, “I see a lot of potential with Gray Buffalo Consulting. I am looking forward to venturing out and meeting new people in the business community, learning about their operations and goals and working with Sam to help them take their businesses to the next level.”

X

Advanced Surgery Completed

SALISBURY — Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates Surgery Center is the first facility on Maryland’s Eastern Shore to offer Mako SmartRobotics™. This advancement in joint replacement surgery transforms the way total knee replacements are performed.

Total knee replacements in the United States are expected to increase 189% by 2030, yet studies have shown that approximately 20% of patients are dissatisfied after conventional surgery. Mako Total Knee combines Stryker’s advanced robotic technology with its clinically successful Triathlon Total Knee System, which enables surgeons to have a more predictable surgical experience with increased precision and accuracy.

“With Mako SmartRobotics™ for Total Knee Replacement, I know more about my patients than ever before, and I’m able to cut less. For some patients, this can mean less soft tissue damage; for others, greater bone preservation.” said Dr. Petrera. “Mako’s 3D CT allows me to create a personalized plan based on each patient’s unique anatomy all before entering the operating room. During surgery, I can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm to execute that plan. It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology across the joint replacement service line to perform total knee replacements.”

“We are proud to be the first facility to offer this highly advanced robotic technology in our area,” said David Davies, CEO of Peninsula Orthopaedic Associates. “This addition to our orthopaedic service line further demonstrates our commitment to provide the community with outstanding healthcare.”