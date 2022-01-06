BERLIN – Discussion regarding a rezoning that would allow for a substantial townhouse development just off Route 50 is expected to continue next week. At a meeting Jan. 12, the Berlin Planning Commission will consider a request to rezone commercial land near the northwest intersection of routes 50 and 818. The rezoning is being pursued…
OCEAN PINES – A Worcester County Circuit judge has ruled in favor of Rick Farr, a disqualified candidate in the 2021 Ocean Pines Association board election. On Wednesday, Judge Sidney Campen issued his opinion on a complaint filed against the Ocean Pines Association (OPA) and its Board of Directors. In his ruling, issued nearly two…
OCEAN CITY -- A recently-passed ordinance scaling up the percentage of the town’s collected room tax dedicated to marketing in future years is being challenged with a petition for referendum. In early December, the Mayor and Council narrowly passed an ordinance altering the formula for how a percentage of room tax generated in the resort…
OCEAN CITY -- The modified walk-through Winterfest of Lights was once again a clear success with high attendance and gross sales exceeding budget expectations. Winterfest of Lights opened the Thursday before Thanksgiving and ran through New Year’s Day last weekend, just as it has done for nearly the last three decades. However, because of ongoing…
