BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) reports it is still on track to identify its next CEO by this spring.

In the four months since the departure of Michael Franklin, former president and CEO of Atlantic General Hospital and Health System for 16 years, has appointed a search committee and retained a national search firm to identify candidates for the leadership position.

In an update this week, CEO Search Committee Chair and Board of Trustees Secretary Charlotte Cathell reported the ongoing search has resulted in several contenders for the search firm to vet.

“The search for Atlantic General Hospital and Health System’s next CEO is going well,” she said. “WittKieffer, the national search company hired by the hospital, is in the process of reviewing numerous candidates for the position. We will narrow down the candidates by the end of the month, at which time the CEO Search Committee will work in tandem with WittKieffer to do a deep dive into each candidate’s resume and decide which candidates they wish to interview and recommend to the Board of Trustees, hopefully in early spring.”

Last year, AGH’s Board of Trustees announced it would begin seeking candidates for the position of CEO following Franklin’s departure on Sept. 3, one week after AGH celebrated a ground breaking ceremony for its new Gudelsky Family Medical Center on Route 589 near Ocean Pines.

Franklin had led the community hospital since 2005. Prior to joining AGH, he served as chief operating office for Shady Grove Adventist Hospital in Rockville.

“We thank Michael for his commitment and professionalism over the past 17 years and wish him great success,” Greg Shockley, chair of the board of trustees, said in September

In addition to announcing Franklin’s departure, AGH also identified Dr. Sally Dowling, vice president of medical affairs, and Kim Justice, vice president of planning/operations, to serve as co-interim president/CEO while a national search was conducted to find a permanent replacement.

“The board has full confidence in Kim and Dr. Dowling to lead our independent community hospital.” Shockley said at the time. “We appreciate all that our associates and caregivers, our medical staff, our senior leadership team and our boards do to continue to provide the highest level of service and care for our community.”