A proposed site plan featuring 176 townhomes is pictured. File Photo

BERLIN – Discussion regarding a rezoning that would allow for a substantial townhouse development just off Route 50 is expected to continue next week.

At a meeting Jan. 12, the Berlin Planning Commission will consider a request to rezone commercial land near the northwest intersection of routes 50 and 818. The rezoning is being pursued to allow for construction of a 176-unit townhouse community on the 24-acre property.

In October, developer Chris Carbaugh approached the commission to share plans for a 176-unit townhouse project he’d like to pursue on 24 acres at Route 818’s intersection with Route 50 westbound. The land was rezoned from industrial to commercial in 2020 at Carbaugh’s request. Carbaugh told the commission this fall he was seeking the latest rezoning because the pandemic had affected commercial plans for the property.

“A lot of those users put their growth plans on hold,” he said in October. “Since that time there’s been substantial interest in residential development in the town of Berlin so we wanted to go back and try to see if there was a way to incorporate the residential into this project and create more of a mixed use.”

Carbaugh said there would be commercial space on the corner and then townhouses on the substantial back section of property. Following his presentation, commission members said they wanted to hear from the public before voting on the rezoning request.

In the weeks since, close to a dozen emails related to the proposal have been submitted. Some expressed concern related to growth while others highlighted the impact that many townhouses would have on an already busy intersection.

“Do we actually have to grow or can we stay the same size, or maybe manage our growth in smarter ways, grow within our town bounds, meter that growth with single-family homes, and keep the charm that makes Berlin, Berlin intact,” resident Tony Weeg wrote in his email to the commission.

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA) also submitted concerns regarding the proposed development’s proximity to Bunting’s Airport.

“The proximity to Bunting’s Airport, an MDOT MAA licensed commercial-use landing facility, is of paramount concern,” a letter from Ashish Solanki, director of the Office of Regional Aviation Assistance, reads. “Residential communities in close proximity to aircraft activity invites negative public perception of noise/vibrations, nuisance complaints and environmental complaints. Additionally, low flying aircraft perform aerial applications on farm communities in the area. Any densely developed community in the area would be dangerous to both the piloted aircraft and residences of the community.”

The Berlin Planning Commission is scheduled to meet at town hall on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m.