BERLIN – Mayor Zack Tyndall is seeking the public’s input as he develops the Town of Berlin’s goals for the coming year.

Tyndall, who is in his first year as mayor, is currently in the process of compiling input from citizens and staff as far as what they believe the town’s priorities should be in 2022.

“The input process is open with a tentative deadline of next Wednesday,” Tyndall said.

He said that in taking over as mayor, he’d noticed there could be more communication between elected officials and town department heads regarding priorities for the coming year.

“What I wanted to do was give employees and department heads a chance to contribute to our goals and objectives as well,” he said.

Tyndall reached out to citizens as well via social media and within hours of the post already had a half dozen emails from residents.

The mayor said he was planning to give an annual report — a task he says is a yearly responsibility of the mayor’s office — that would highlight the town’s accomplishments from the prior year at the Jan. 10 town council meeting. He wants to follow that up with a presentation regarding goals at the Jan. 24 meeting.

Tyndall believes that by documenting its goals, the town will be better positioned when it applies for grants.

“It’s something we can point to and say this is what we’re after,” he said.

When asked about goals he had in mind for the town, he said a community center was on his priority list. Beyond that though, he declined to elaborate.

“I’d like to give employees and the council and the public the chance to chime in first,” he said.

Those interested in suggesting goals can email Tyndall at mayorzack@berlinmd.gov.