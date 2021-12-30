United Tour Riders Donate to Diakonia

Community CUnited Tour Riders (UTR) is a local motorcycle organization based on the Delmarva Peninsula serving the counties of Kent and Sussex in Delaware and counties of Maryland’s Eastern Shore. Every year UTR has a Santa Run taking gifts to the children currently living at Diakonia, a homeless shelter in West Ocean City. This year other fundraising efforts also led to Diakonia being presented with a check for $2,500.