American Legion Post 166 Donates to Tornado Disaster Recovery

Community EThe Executive Committee of American Legion Post 166, at its December meeting approved a donation of $5,000 to be sent immediately to the Department of Kentucky Veterans of Foreign Wars to be used for tornado disaster recovery for veterans. Pictured, from left, are Post 166 Charity Committee Chair Bo Spicer and Post 166/Ocean City VVA 1091 Chapter members Pat Sharkey and Bob Gilmore.