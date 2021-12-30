WHALEYVILLE – The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office continues to investigate a fatal house fire in Whaleyville this week.

At 2:38 p.m. on Monday, a neighbor called to report a house fire at 11519 Sheppard’s Crossing Road in Whaleyville. The neighbor then entered the burning home and rescued the sole occupant.

Upon arrival, Berlin Fire Company personnel located the female victim and initiated resuscitation efforts. The victim ultimately succumbed to her injuries at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury where she was transported.

“The name of the victim is being withheld pending an investigation by the Maryland State Medical Examiner’s Office,” a news release reads.

Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Matthew Owens said this week the cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office.

“The house was a single story, single family dwelling,” he said. “Fire damage to the den/living room area with smoke damage throughout.”

The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office was assisted by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation.

Berlin firefighters were assisted by responders from Showell, Ocean Pines, Bishopville and Willards fire departments.

“The fire company had the fire under control in approximately 10 minutes,” Owens added.