New ping pong tables are planned for Burbage Park, thanks to beer sales during the town’s Oktoberest event. Submitted Photo

BERLIN– A local nonprofit continues to move closer toward its goal of bringing a skate park to Berlin.

After successfully revitalizing the basketball courts at Henry Park and purchasing ping pong tables for Burbage Park, members of the nonprofit We Heart Berlin believe they’re moving quickly toward making a Berlin skate park a reality.

“We’ve come a long way,” said Tony Weeg, founder and president of We Heart Berlin.

It was only in July that Weeg and We Heart Berlin began fundraising with a trio of GoFundMe pages, one for the basketball courts at Henry Park, one for ping pong tables at Burbage Park and one for a skate park. When the group secured its official 501c3 status in August, donations really took off. The nonprofit raised the $34,000 it cost to paint the courts at Henry Park and install new basketball backboards and nets and also the funding to purchase ping pong tables for Burbage Park. The tables are now in storage as We Heart Berlin solicits quotes on the cost of hardscaping at Burbage Park to allow for the installation of the tables.

“I hope we’re playing table tennis this spring,” Weeg said.

He said that at the town’s request the nonprofit would also be funding the purchase of a new ADA compliant swing at Stephen Decatur Park.

“It’s fully in line with our mission and a great use of funds,” he said.

With the Burbage Park project expected to be complete in 2022, Weeg said We Heart Berlin was ready to turn its focus entirely toward a bike and skate park. The nonprofit is set to receive the proceeds from alcohol sales at this weekend’s New Year’s Eve celebration in Berlin. Alcohol sales at Oktoberfest raised close to $20,000 for the ping pong project. Weeg believes sales New Year’s Eve will provide another big boost to skate park fundraising and is grateful to town officials for giving We Heart Berlin the chance to be involved.

“It’s great to have the town buying into what we’re selling,” Weeg said.

Longtime Berlin resident Carol Rose, a member of the nonprofit’s board, said she too was encouraged by the community support for We Heart Berlin and found the group’s enthusiasm for its mission of supporting healthy and sustainable recreational opportunities encouraging.

“I have served on numerous boards and this group of young folks are enthusiastic and wonderful to be with,” she said. “We have a list of projects and I believe with the huge success of our first project at Dr. William Henry Park we have support from the entire community, our parks commission and well as our elected officials to continue with our mission.”

As far as the skate park, Weeg said the next step would be spending $7,500 to engage with a company to design the park, which he expects to cost between $1 million and $1.5 million to build. He’s hoping We Heart Berlin can work with Pillar Design Studios, the company that did the Salisbury Skate Park.

“I’m just waiting on the town to give us more of a green light,” he said.

He added that a skate park had been included on the town’s latest Program Open Space Annual Program for Development. Weeg is also working with county officials to include the skate park in the Worcester County Land Preservation Parks and Recreation Plan.

When asked about location, Weeg said at this point Henry Park, Heron Park and Decatur Park were being considered.

“There’s possibilities at all three,” he said.

Weeg says he wants to be skateboarding at Berlin’s facility by the time he turns 50 in two years. With We Heart Berlin’s success in its first six months, he’s optimistic that will occur.

“I’m as pleased as can be,” he said, noting that the nonprofit’s projects were initiatives he’d initially planned to pursue as a councilman when he ran for election last year.

He said he converted his loss in the council race into a thriving communitywide recreation campaign.

“That loss was the win I needed,” he said. “It’s amazing.”

Weeg expressed appreciation for everyone who played a part in making this year so momentous for We Heart Berlin.

“A big thank you to everyone who’s helped us,” he said. “2022 is going to be huge.”