Bourbon Street At The Beach Hosted A Diakonia Benefit Concert

Community ABourbon Street at the Beach hosted a Diakonia benefit concert by the Jimmy Charles Band last week. During the event the local Knights of Columbus chapter was on hand to present a $1,000 donation. Above, Diakonia Board members Amy Ginnavan and Rob Dunne are pictured with Charles and Knights of Columbus representatives Tom Irwin and Susan Brown. Photo by Jeanette Deskiewicz