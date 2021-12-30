Beach Pumping Project Nearly Complete In OC OCEAN CITY -- The latest beach replenishment project in Ocean City is nearing the finish line and is expected to be completed ahead of schedule. Ocean City’s beaches are replenished every four years, or occasionally more frequently if the beaches are severely damaged and eroded during hurricanes or coastal storms. The resort’s beaches have been… Read More »

Local Hospitals, Health Departments Pivoting With Latest Surge BERLIN – Local health officials say a spike in COVID-19 cases is pushing hospitals and testing capabilities to their limits. As the Delta and Omicron variants continue to spread, local hospital systems and health departments are reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases and an influx of people seeking COVID-19 tests. On Wednesday, the state reported… Read More »

North-End Residential Property Values Jump 20%; Reassessments Will Provide Huge Tax Revenue Increases For Governments BERLIN -- Buoyed by a surging real estate market, property values in the north end of Worcester County spiked considerably since the last reassessment, exceeding state average gains. The State Department of Assessment and Taxation (SDAT) this week announced the results of the triennial reassessment of residential and commercial real estate values across Maryland and… Read More »