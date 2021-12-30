Worcester Preparatory School’s (WPS) Lower School eagerly lined up to visit with Santa and give gifts to those in need at Diakonia. Each Lower School student arrived in the dining hall with a wrapped gift, or several, and handed them personally to Santa for a donation to Diakonia to assist 80 families. Pictured, front from left, are second graders Nora Rafinski, Amalia Gjikuria, Brooke Arnold, Madelyn Tull, Sloane Kremer, Jaanvi Pandher, Jace Zervakos and Mykolas Doyle; second row, Knox Luttrell, Grant Messner, Jude Waked, Carter Harrison, Piper Coyle, Avrum Gudelsky, Priya Garg and Tobias Blaska; and, back, teacher Abby Harrison, Bianca Prosekova, teacher Julia Alison, Freddy Hertrich, Jack Parks, Peter Van Dalen, Grace Tunnell, Kingsley Giardina and Charlize Damouni.