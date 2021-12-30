40th Governor’s Challenge Cancelled

by

BERLIN – The 40th Governor’s Challenge holiday basketball tournament slated for this week with games practically around the clock at venues all over the region was canceled because of a recent spike in COVID cases.

The annual holiday tournament, which features some of the top prep basketball teams from several states and all over the region was slated for this week, but a rise in COVID cases ultimately doomed the tournament.

“We have been preparing for the 40th anniversary of this tournament for months,” said tournament director James Simmons. “Unfortunately, as COVID-19 cases began to increase last week, teams were forced to withdraw from the tournament. We pushed forward for as along as possible, but we are no longer able to provide participants with the experience they deserve.”

The cancelation of the Governor’s Challenge wiped out games for local prep teams. Decatur’s 5-1 varsity boys team were scheduled to play two games in the tournament, and will return to action on January 4 against Queen Anne’s. The unbeaten Decatur girls’ varsity team also missed two tournament games and will be back in action against Queen Anne’s on January 4.

Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity team had two games scrubbed from its schedule and will return to action on January 5 against Arcadia. The Worcester girls also lost two games because of the cancellation and will return to action against Saints Peter and Paul on January 5.

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.