BERLIN – The 40th Governor’s Challenge holiday basketball tournament slated for this week with games practically around the clock at venues all over the region was canceled because of a recent spike in COVID cases.

The annual holiday tournament, which features some of the top prep basketball teams from several states and all over the region was slated for this week, but a rise in COVID cases ultimately doomed the tournament.

“We have been preparing for the 40th anniversary of this tournament for months,” said tournament director James Simmons. “Unfortunately, as COVID-19 cases began to increase last week, teams were forced to withdraw from the tournament. We pushed forward for as along as possible, but we are no longer able to provide participants with the experience they deserve.”

The cancelation of the Governor’s Challenge wiped out games for local prep teams. Decatur’s 5-1 varsity boys team were scheduled to play two games in the tournament, and will return to action on January 4 against Queen Anne’s. The unbeaten Decatur girls’ varsity team also missed two tournament games and will be back in action against Queen Anne’s on January 4.

Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity team had two games scrubbed from its schedule and will return to action on January 5 against Arcadia. The Worcester girls also lost two games because of the cancellation and will return to action against Saints Peter and Paul on January 5.