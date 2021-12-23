Worcester Girls Win Streak At Three

by

BERLIN – Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team ran its current win streak to three with a pair of wins last week.

The Mallards beat Holly Grove, 37-27, last Tuesday. Worcester led 23-5 at the half and pulled away for the win. Lily Baeurle led the way with 25 points, while Morgan White pitched in five. On Thursday, the Mallards beat Broadwater Academy, 46-30. Baeurle again led the way with 24 points, while Natalie Brushmiller scored six and Morgan White and Ansley Gardner scored five each.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.