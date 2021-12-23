BERLIN – Worcester Prep’s girls’ varsity basketball team ran its current win streak to three with a pair of wins last week.

The Mallards beat Holly Grove, 37-27, last Tuesday. Worcester led 23-5 at the half and pulled away for the win. Lily Baeurle led the way with 25 points, while Morgan White pitched in five. On Thursday, the Mallards beat Broadwater Academy, 46-30. Baeurle again led the way with 24 points, while Natalie Brushmiller scored six and Morgan White and Ansley Gardner scored five each.