Sons and Daughters of Italy Delivered Christmas Gifts

by

community AThe Sons and Daughters of Italy Ocean City Chapter 2474 this week delivered a car-load of Christmas gifts to two area families that needed a little neighborly help this season donated through the Saint Vincent DePaul Society. Pictured, David Melocik (center) takes delivery of the presents from SDOI President Vincent Mollicone, Sal and Mary Castorina and Bob Ackerson.