ARIES (March 21 to April 19): With the new year’s opportunities almost within reach, the Arian’s courageous aspects are raring to go. And don’t be surprised if a lot of people follow the zodiac’s most trusted leader.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Change lies ahead for the brave Bovine who is ready to shuck off the tried and true to try something new. But appearances can be deceptive. Check it all out before you charge into anything.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): This week promises a peek into what the new year holds for the Gemini Twins, both in love and careers. Family matters continue to be a factor in decisions you’re going to be facing.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): As you move into the new year, your travel aspects grow stronger, and you might find yourself making decisions about a destination and a traveling companion sooner than you’d expected.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The new year holds both glitter and gold. This means Leos and Leonas should begin getting the facts they’ll need to separate the real thing from the sham in order to make important decisions next year.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A good way to start the new year might be to arrange for a visit to someone you haven’t seen in a long time. You also might want to pick up that project you put off a while back.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): As you contemplate the new year’s potential, you might want to talk things over with people who are or have been where you want to go. Their experience and advice can be helpful.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Someone close to you might feel like you have no more room for him or her in your life. This calls for immediate reassurance of your love so you can start the new year on a high note.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): The coming year will bring more people into your life. Some situations might not work out as well as others. But overall, everyone earns something, and that’s always a good thing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): The new year could find you indulging in one or more of the hobbies you’ve always wanted to take up. And don’t be surprised if they ultimately direct you toward a new career.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): The artistic Aquarian should find more opportunities in the new year. You might even make some potentially helpful contacts as you gather to ring in the year 2022.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): The new year offers challenges for Pisceans who want to make better use of the skills they now have and learn new ones. Personal relationships show stronger positive aspects.

BORN THIS WEEK: Although at times you tend to be a bit judgmental, you are generous and caring and very much beloved.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.