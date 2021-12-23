SALISBURY – Councilmen John Cannon and Ernie Davis were appointed to new leadership positions on the Wicomico County Council this month.

In 4-3 votes, members of the Wicomico County Council elected Cannon to serve as their new president and Davis to serve as their new vice president. The two councilmen will replace outgoing Council President Larry Dodd and Vice President Joe Holloway.

“I’d like to thank the council members for their support,” Cannon said during the recent meeting. “I’d also like to thank Councilman Dodd and Councilman Holloway for their two years of service, and I congratulate Vice President Davis on your nomination and election. I look forward to a great year in 2022.”

At the first meeting each December, the council elects a president and vice president from among its members. The president – or vice president in his or her absence – is tasked with setting the agenda and presiding over all meetings.

“On all questions before the council, the president and vice president shall have and may exercise the vote to which each is entitled as a council member,” said Council Administrator Laura Hurley. “Tonight is the election of president and vice president.”

At Tuesday’s council meeting, nominations were also made to have Dodd continue to serve in his current capacity, with Councilwoman Nicole Acle serving as vice president, but the vote failed with Councilmen Bill McCain, Josh Hastings, Davis and Cannon opposed.

“For the last two years I’ve had the honor and pleasure to serve as president of the Wicomico County Council …,” Dodd said, recognizing council staff, the council and county attorneys and the citizens. “I look forward to continuing the work for the citizens of District 3 for Wicomico County.”

Cannon, owner of a property management company, was first elected to the council in 2006 and served as president for four years. Upon his return to the legislative body in 2014, he was reelected president and maintained that position through 2019, when the council elected Dodd as the new president.

Davis – a former Maryland State Police trooper and operator of Mid Atlantic Power Washing and Mid Atlantic Transportation – was first elected to the Wicomico County Council in 2014. He is also a past president of the Wicomico County Democratic Central Committee and past president of the Wicomico County School Bus Association.

“I’d like to thank Joe and Larry for their leadership over the past two years,” he said in his comments.