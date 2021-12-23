Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Co-lumbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. Has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Dec. 27-29: Bus Trip

The 50+ Senior Center in Ocean City at 104 41st Street, is planning an over-night trip to Cape May. Contact Siggy at 410-289-0824 for further information.

Dec. 31: OC NYE Fireworks

Promptly at midnight at Northside Park after a walking trail of Winterfest of Lights. Admission fee to Winterfest applies, fireworks free.

Jan. 1: New Year’s Day Concert

The Ocean City Performing Arts Center will host a brief meet and greet with O-cean City officials followed by a free concert.

Jan. 1: AGH Penguin Swim

The 28th Annual Penguin Swim will take place once again on the beach at 1 p.m. in front of the Princess Royale Oceanfront Hotel at 91st Street All partici-pants are required to register either on-line or in person and check in on New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day to receive a wristband to gain access to the swim area. Advance online registration is recommended at www.aghpenguinswim.org

Jan. 1: New Year’s Day Run

The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foun-

dation and the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce are continuing the New Year’s Day tradition with the Annual Hair of the Dog Run and Leo Brady Exercise Like the Eskimos Plunge. Run, walk and plunge into the New Year with these fun, family-friendly events. Proceeds benefit the local community by providing grants to non-profits and student scholarships. The 5K run will start at 10 a.m., followed by the 1 Mile walk at 10:05 a.m. The Leo Brady Exercise Like the Eskimo Plunge will take place at noon. This year, both e-vents will celebrate their post party at the Bethany Boathouse, which will have a special opening for the holiday weekend. Enjoy music, great food, drinks, and an all you can eat nacho bar. To register, visit thequietresorts.com

Jan. 5, 12, 19: Art For Wellness

The Worcester County Library is offering the program with art therapist Sivan Perdue. This program is made possible by a grant from the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore through the Katherine Ellen Brown Community Fund. While this is not a therapy session it does provide the chance to explore the mind through creation. This is a three-part series at our Snow Hill branch on consecutive Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. Space is limited to eight individuals and all supplies are included. Register at WorcesterLibrary.org under “Events,” or call for assistance, 443-783-6164 or ecoelho@worcesterlibrary.org.

Jan. 6: AGH Job Fair

Atlantic General Hospital and Health System will be kicking off 2022 by hosting a job fair in search of motivated candidates to join the team, from 3-6 p.m. at the hospital. All interested candidates should call 410-641-9612 or contact jobs@atlanticgeneral.org to register.

Jan. 6-7: Vocal Auditions

The Ocean Pines Players announces open vocal auditions in preparation for the February 2022 original cabaret, “What’s Love Got to Do With It?” Call Director Karen McClure at 703-727-0528 to schedule your vocal audition on one of the two days. Plan by preparing an upbeat song and a ballad of your choosing to sing at the audition. (No more than two minutes for each song.)

Jan. 7: Cash Bingo

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a cash bin-go at the main station. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Doors open at 5 p.m. and early birds begin at 5:45. Regular games begin at 7. Twenty regular games, two specials and jackpot. 50/50. Food and beverages available for purchase. Call 619-922-9950 to reserve your tickets.

Jan. 14-15: Children’s Theater

Ocean Pines Children’s Theater announced the upcoming production of the musical, Disney’s Frozen, Jr. Performances will be Jan. 14, 7 p.m. and Jan. 15, 3 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center, located in the Ocean City Convention Center. Tickets may be purchased through ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Ocean City Convention.

Jan. 16: Winter Dinner Meeting

The Worcester County Historical Society will at the Dunes Manor Hotel. Dinner guests will learn about Worcester County’s past from Dr. Ray Thompson, retired history professor at Salisbury University. He will speak to the members and guests about the early history of Worcester County. According to Thompson, the Eastern Shore has been fortunate to have the oldest continuous records in British-speaking America starting in 1632 to help people understand who the earliest settlers were. He called them hearty men and women who lived in the frontier environment away from civilization. His talk will look into who they were and their lifestyles and how they transformed the Eastern Shore. He will trace the movements of the settlers up the peninsula of Virginia into Maryland’s Eastern Shore and into Delaware.

Doors will open for the event at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $29 per person and can be purchased by sending a check to Robert Fisher, WCHS Treasurer, 230 South Washington St., Snow Hill, Md. 21863. The deadline for reservations for the dinner, which is open to the public, is Jan. 9.