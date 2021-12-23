FENWICK ISLAND – Potential ordinances related to shuttles, storage units and commercial parking in residential district, among other things, are being considered as a Fenwick committee moves forward with its research.

On Wednesday, members of the Fenwick Island Charter and Ordinance Committee met to discuss proposed ordinances involving several town issues.

Kicking off this week’s agenda included a discussion on shuttles.

“I believe we need to have a formal vote of what we’ll be recommending to the council,” said Councilwoman Natalie Magdeburger, committee chair. “Town Manager Pat Schuchman and Police Chief John Devlin have both weighed in and do not believe shuttles should be part of the Fenwick landscape.”

In April, the committee held a meeting on a proposed ordinance amendment prohibiting shuttle services and low-speed vehicles on town streets and roadways. While the town code prohibits shuttle bus services, the committee was asked to review the ordinance and suggest changes that clarified the definition and use of a shuttle service after the town was approached by a business looking to operate a shuttle service in Fenwick Island.

Back on the table this week, Magdeburger noted she had draft amendments proposed by prior committee members but wanted the group’s input on the matter. Schuchman noted that while its wording wasn’t clear, the intent of the town’s existing shuttle ordinance was.

“That was the intent of the ordinance, to make sure it wouldn’t happen here,” she said.

Officials said the ordinance and any related amendments couldn’t restrict shuttles along Coastal Highway, as it was a state road. They noted, however, that it would address shuttles along town-owned roads and side streets.

“It just seems it might be very dangerous for both pedestrians and cars,” Councilwoman Jacque Napolitano said. “It’s a concern.”

After further discussion, a committee voted unanimously to ban shuttles in Fenwick Island and to forward related ordinance amendments to the town council with a favorable recommendation.

“I will get it approved by our town solicitor,” Magdeburger said. “Assuming it’s approved, I’ll get it for a first reading at the January council meeting.”

The committee this week also discussed proposed ordinances for PODS storage units, though members agreed to discuss the issue at length at its next meeting in January.

“I think the only issue we’ve had on the PODS have been primarily from the commercial [district],” said committee member Roy Williams. “Talking to residents, I think they would like to see something in writing that limits the size and limits the number.”

Committee member John Nason also pitched proposed ordinances limiting commercial parking on improved and unimproved lots within the residential district, with some exceptions for home occupations or those provided in sections of the town code.

“Currently, nothing related to commercial parking in the residential zone is expressed …,” he told committee members this week.

Other proposed ordinances discussed this week involved flood mitigation, towels on bannisters, and the screening of mechanicals.

“I think we require screening for all new commercial buildings or for retrofits, if it’s structurally sound …,” said committee member Ann Riley. “I’m personally an advocate for mechanicals on the roofs. That doesn’t mean that building heights should be taller.”