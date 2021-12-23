Jeanne Lynch

TAYLORVILLE — Jeanne Lynch, 81, departed this life on Dec. 19, 2021.

She was born the second day of December 1940. The oldest daughter of Melvin and Louise Sklar Rabstein. She was raised and attended school in Frederick.

She is survived by her husband, Nelson Lynch of Taylorville; her son, Mark Nevin, friend Ceallaigh Reddy of Somerville, Mass.; two stepdaughters Cassandra and Heather Lynch; two sisters Susan Kaplan and husband Andy of Chicago and Linda Hoffman and husband Milton of Sarasota, Fla.; and two grandchildren Aaron Nevin of Brooklyn, N.Y. and Zacadia Nevin of Burlington, Vt.

She worked for Caine Real Estate and later as an independent insurance agent of Aflac Insurance.

Jeanne entered local politics when the State of Maryland, Dept. of Natural Resources, decided to build a music pavilion on the Isle of Wight. She ran for county commissioner as a Republican against Jim Barrett in 1990. Jeanne, along with fellow Republicans, Reggie Hancock, Sonny Bloxom, Floyd Bassett and George Hurley, swept the election. Jeanne was the first woman ever elected in Worcester County as a commissioner. Later she became the first woman president of the Worcester County Commissioners.

Jeanne ran again in 1994 and 1998, winning both times. In 2002, she decided 12 years was enough as a county commissioner. She ran for the Maryland House of Delegate’s seat for Wicomico and Worcester counties, losing to the incumbents, Bennett Bozman and Norman Conway.

Jeanne was the second recipient of the Golden Osprey Award presented by the Coastal Bays Program. It was given to her by Maryland Governor Robert Ehrlich for her decades long struggle to protect the coastal bays.

In 2011, Jeanne and Nelson settled in Silver City, New Mexico for three years followed by three years in Jensen Beach, Fla. In 2021, they returned home to Taylorville.

Many thanks to Anna Smith and the gang at Coastal Hospice.

A Celebration of Jeanne’s Life will be held at a later date.

Joseph William Latchford, Jr.

BETHANY BEACH — Joseph “Joe” William Latchford, Jr., 85, passed away on Dec. 8, 2021, after a short time with multiple health issues.

He was born on March 5, 1936 in Baltimore, son of the late Joseph W. Latchford, Sr. and Eleanor Moan.

After graduating from Mount St. Joseph High School, Joe was a rate analyst for Koppers Company for approximately 10 years. He went on to work with Environmental Elements for traffic and transportation of boats, trains, trucks and airplanes. Joe’s activities and interests were many. He was a Blue and

gold Information Officer at the U.S. Naval Academy and founded the U.S. Naval Academy Parents Club. He was a member of the Alpha Transportation Fraternity and the Traffic club of Baltimore. He served on the Council of Logistic Management and also served on the Transportation Department Advisory Board for Catonsville Community College. He was a U.S. Naval Academy nomination staff member for Representative Thomas McMillen for four years and remained a member of the Propeller Club until he passed. A person of faith, he was a member of the Catholic Church of the Good Shepherd, and is presently a parishioner at St. Ann Catholic Church where he served as a Eucharistic Minister.

Joe is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Dolores “Lorrie” Latchford (Hemelt); his son, Joseph “Joey” W. Latchford, III of Madison, Tenn.; and his brother, Paul Latchford of Sparks Glencoe, Md.

The family would like to thank the staff, doctors, and nurses at Harrison House in Snow Hill for their excellent care and dedication.

A memorial mass to celebrate his life was held on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at St. Ann Catholic Church, 691 Garfield Parkway, Bethany Beach, Del. with a repast to follow in Delaney Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.

Carlton Aldon Murray

SELBYVILLE — With heartfelt sadness the family announces the passing of their beloved husband, father and grandfather, Carlton Aldon Murray, 74, of Selbyville, Del.

Carlton passed away peacefully on Dec. 16, 2021 at the University of MD Shock Trauma in Baltimore with his family lovingly by his side.

Carlton was born on May 29, 1947 to the late Clifton A. Murray and Esther (Cooper) Murray of Selbyville. He attended the Selbyville High School and was a proud Rebel. Carlton excelled at basketball, track and football. He was honored to receive the MVP award in the 1965 University of Delaware Blue & Gold Game and was the first person to receive this award south of the C&D canal. Carlton went on to graduate from the University of Delaware and proudly served in the United States Coast Guard. Carlton loved his community of Selbyville and served his community through the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company as an EMT and firefighter, lifelong member and past President, treasurer and secretary. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, life member of the Selbyville Elks Club and the Salisbury Gun Club.

He is survived by his loving family, wife, Janet D. Murray; son, Christopher A. Murray (Mandy) of Frankford; two daughters, D. Rene Pusey (Douglas) of Frankford and Christine Davis (Steve Chapman) of Port Deposit, Md.; two brothers, Clifton Murray (Dolores) and Jay Murray (Nora); two sisters, Jane Long (Marvin) and Kay Lowe (Ernie), all of Selbyville; and three grandchildren, M. Karin Tyndall (Danny), Trevor D. Pusey and Colton A. Murray. He leaves behind his faithful armchair companions, a dog Eli and a cat Charlie.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Ada Mae Adkins.

Together with his brothers, they owned and operated Murray Brothers Farm, M&L Contractors and Bunting & Murray. Carlton’s passion for nature was best shared with his family and friends. He loved to hear the wings of waterfowl slice through the crisp morning air as they set in on the water reflecting the light of dawn. He loved the anticipation of the hunt, each time he was in the deer stand he would pray Lord just let us see a deer tonight, and if the hunt was successful, he enjoyed nothing more than showing off his harvest at the shop with the fellowship of family and friends. He went on many successful fishing trips during his life, but as of late there was nothing he enjoyed more than riding back to the dirt hole on summer evenings and fishing with his grandkids, reeling in the most beautiful largemouth bass. He loved to go camping with his family and kick back around the campfire at night. He loved to spend hours in the shop with his son working on their drag cars and spent countless days at the track, filled with pride each time Chris did a burn out and sped fearlessly down the track. One of the highlights of the racing career was when CAM racing won Bad 8 Door-Slammers.

There will never be enough words to capture this amazing man with a big heart and generous spirit and how much his family loved him. Out of all the accomplishments in his life, the one that brought him the most pride and joy was his tight knit family. Out of all of his passions, nothing made him light up more than seeing his family together, spending time in the swamp that he loved.

A funeral service was held at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville with Pastor David Hudson officiating. Burial was in Redmen’s Cemetery. A visitation was held Dec. 21 at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or to the Selbyville Vol Fire Co., P.O. Box 88, Selbyville, Del. 19975.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.bishophastingsfh.com