Enrichment Class At Berlin Intermediate School Created Ornaments

Students BStudents in Kelly Powell’s fifth grade Enrichment Class at Berlin Intermediate School created natural pH indicator ornaments with Poinsettia dye. They then decorated their ornaments with different acids and bases. If they used an acid, the ornament turned hot pink. If they used a base, it turned dark green. Pictures are Chloe Chen, Ellie Wells and Emily Baskerville.