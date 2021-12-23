BERLIN – Stephen Decatur’s girls’ varsity basketball team stayed on a major early-season roll last week, sweeping three games to improve to 5-0 on the season.

The Seahawks started the week by routing county rival Snow Hill, 63-11, and followed that up with a 65-10 blowout against Crisfield a day later. Decatur continued their winning ways with a decisive 57-14 win over another county rival Pocomoke.

Through five undefeated games, the Seahawks have outscored their opponents, 304-99. They are averaging about 61 points per game, while allowing an average of just 20 points per game.