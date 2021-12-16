Donation Made to Sidney M. Beckstead Scholarship for the Arts for 2022

Sherrie Beckstead presented to Rina Thaler, executive director, and John Sisson, president of the Art League of Ocean City, a $3,000 donation made by an anonymous foundation in Washington, D.C. The gift, along with contributions from Beckstead and others, will continue to endow the $5,000 Sidney M. Beckstead Scholarship for the Arts for 2022, awarded annually to a local art student to further college education.