Things I Like – December 17, 2021

by

Berlin’s Main Street at night this time of year

A big breakfast after church

How busy north OC is during Winterfest

Sunrun Ad OC Dispatch Advertorial

A really good Hallmark card

When fakeness is confirmed

Walking the halls of a school again

Nice bank tellers

Volunteering types

Youth athletes having fun competing

When a movie lives up to the hype

A full day of football on a rainy Sunday

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.