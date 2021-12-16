Berlin Expects Short-Term Rental Regulations In New Year BERLIN – Town leaders continued their discussion of short-term rental regulations this week. On Monday, Mayor Zack Tyndall and the Berlin Town Council reviewed draft short-term rental regulations developed after prior discussions. While opinions still vary, particularly regarding owner occupancy, Mayor Zack Tyndall said the ordinance was moving ahead. “There’s a time and a place… Read More »

Resort, County Partner On Effort To Collect Online Rental Room Taxes OCEAN CITY -- Efforts to rein in scofflaw short-term vacation rentals that are not acquiring rental licenses and remitting the appropriate room tax were renewed this week with approval of a draft ordinance intended to strengthen the rules. For years now, Ocean City officials have been monitoring the proliferation of short-term vacation rentals in the… Read More »

Downtown Seasonal Housing Project Reviewed By Council; Model Block Redevelopment Eyed OCEAN CITY -- After decades of acquiring piecemeal properties for the proposed model block redevelopment, the Ocean City Development Corporation (OCDC) this week pitched a proposal for a mixed-use, multi-purpose seasonal workforce housing project. For about 20 years, the OCDC has been working on a redevelopment plan for the model block. There have been multiple… Read More »