Nineteen employees from Jolly Roger Amusement Parks spent Giving Tuesday working at Diakonia in West Ocean City, renovating a two-bedroom family unit by repairing and painted dry wall, the floor, replacing kitchen cabinets and working on landscaping. Crews also updated the Thrift Shop and pantry. Diakonia Executive Director Bee Miller said, "Jolly Roger’s provided invaluable support ... we really needed the repairs to our family unit, pantry, and Thrift Store and Jolly Roger really came through. We can't thank them enough." Submitted Photo

Hospital Job Fair

BERLIN – Atlantic General Hospital and Health System will be kicking off the new year by hosting a job fair in search of motivated candidates to join the team.

The job fair is for all open positions throughout the health system and includes a diverse range of rewarding clinical and non-clinical roles. Some of these roles include nurses, nursing assistants, medical receptionists, medical office assistants, housekeeping, collections/billing and more,

The job fair will take place Thursday, Jan. 6 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the hospital. All interested candidates should call 410-641-9612 or contact jobs@atlanticgeneral.org to register.

On Jan. 6, participants should arrive at the hospital’s main lobby to sign-in. Candidates will have the opportunity to engage in on-site interviews with Atlantic General hiring managers, and same-day offers of employment may be given to those who qualify.

To view a list of open positions, visit the Atlantic General Career Portal at www.agh.care/careers.

OP Employee Thanked

BERLIN – Ocean Pines Board members on Saturday honored retiring Senior Executive Assistant Michelle Bennett.

During a regular Board meeting, Association President Larry Perrone thank Bennett for her hard work and dedication over the last decade.

Bennett would have celebrated her tenth year with Ocean Pines in April. She officially resigned on Nov. 30.

“Unfortunately, Michelle Bennett … has tendered her resignation,” Perrone said. “Most people probably don’t know, but Michelle works very closely with the Board in addition to working directly for the general manager, so we have a little something for Michelle.”

Perrone presented Bennett with a thank you plaque, and Board members posed for a photo with her.

General Manager John Viola released a statement about Bennett’s resignation on Dec. 3.

“I am writing to you all today to announce the resignation of Michelle Bennett, effective Dec. 28, 2021. Michelle has been a trusted, highly valued member of Ocean Pines Association for almost 10 years and has provided the General Manager’s Office and the Board of Directors with excellent service. She has received an employment opportunity that will enable her to utilize her accounting experience fully,” Viola said. “Michelle has been a great asset to Ocean Pines Association and will be missed very much. Please join me in wishing the very best to Michelle in her new career endeavor.”

Bennett also released a brief statement, last week.

“I am excited to join a local private family-owned business, where I will utilize my accounting experience fully,” she said. “I have enjoyed serving the Ocean Pines community for almost 10 years and will miss working with the team.”

Promotion Announced

SALISBURY – Hudson Behavioral Health announced it has promoted Joshua Pippin to serve as program manager, Maryland housing. In this new role he will help oversee recovery services in Hudson’s five Maryland Level 3.1 treatment homes.

Pippin joined Hudson in 2020 as a behavioral health aide. He later advanced to the position of house manager, where he monitored residents’ daily activities and medications, provided transportation when needed and completed administrative work.

“In the 16 months he’s been with us, Josh has been integral to the recovery of many patients, and he has contributed significantly to the success of the program,” said Hudson CEO Leslie Brown. “Now he will have a chance to take what he learned working in a single house and expand his impact across our growing system.”

Pippin also served as the house manager at Strictlin House, a Maryland Level II recovery residence for men over age 18. While there he managed intake administrative duties, assisted with community resources and provided crisis intervention when necessary.

Associate To Serve On Board

SALISBURY — Becker Morgan Group Associate Emily McMullen, AIA, was elected as an at-large board member of the Chesapeake Bay/Delaware Valley Chapter of the Association for Learning Environments (A4LE).

The A4LE is committed to enhancing the educational experience, and leading innovation at the intersection of learning and place. Members include educators, facility planners, and architects. As an architect, McMullen is passionate about shaping the future of educational facilities and is excited for her role on the A4LE board, “I am honored to be a part of the A4LE Chesapeake Bay/Delaware Valley Board so I can collaborate with designers and educators from the chapter area and beyond on best practices for teaching and learning and how they become the foundation for the schools we design.”

This position will allow McMullen and Becker Morgan Group to help shape the educational built environment and be at the forefront of emerging trends.

“Becker Morgan Group is proud of Emily’s commitment to the industry and the firm’s education clients, and her involvement is a testament to the level of expertise we work to provide our clients,” said Brad Hastings, leader of the firm’s education studio. “We are proud and work diligently to be leaders in educational design.”