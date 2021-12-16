ARIES (March 21 to April 19): I know, dear Lamb, that you don’t like anyone trying to take charge of one of your projects, but try to be a bit more flexible. A new idea could help hasten a positive result.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): I’m sure, like the time-thrifty Taurus that you are, that you’ve done much of your holiday shopping. But don’t relax yet. Wrap those gifts now to save yourself lots of unwanted pressure.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Be receptive when a family member or friend asks to confide in you. Your positive reaction could ensure that he or she will have a happy holiday experience.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Don’t be rushed into wrapping up that workplace problem. Consider leaving it until after the holidays. This way you’ll have the facts you need to reach the right resolution.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You’ll get news that will make you glow brighter than the lights of the holiday season. Be sure to use what you learn both carefully and kindly, to avoid giving the wrong impression.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): That frayed relationship could be mended in time for the holidays if you were more flexible. Give a little, and you could get back a lot more than you imagined.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Things might not seem to be settling down as quickly as you would prefer. But it might be just a little holiday time flutter. You’ll soon get news that will lead to more stability.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Stop getting so involved in everyone’s personal problems that you lose precious time with loved ones. Remember, even the Supreme Court closes for the holidays.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): All signs point to a bright holiday, with all of those pesky problems finally resolved in your favor. Share the good times with people you love and, of course, who love you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your plans should not be set in stone and cemented over. Leave some openings in case you need to make changes. Spend the holidays with your nearest and dearest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Surprise! This holiday finds you on the receiving end of the generosity of those who are usually the recipients of so much that you give so freely and lovingly.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): That piece of good news assures that you’ll be swimming in clearer, calmer waters this holiday season. There might be a storm or two ahead, but you’ll weather it all in fine style.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a flair for seeing things as you’d like them to be, as well as a gift for turning your perceptions into reality.

