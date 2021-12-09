Winterfest 5K Another Big Success

by

OCEAN CITY – The Winterfest of Lights 5K run last weekend at Northside Park was a huge success with over 300 participants competing on a perfect early December evening.

The annual event was held last Sunday at Northside Park with 305 runners making their way through the lighted displays at Winterfest. The top male finisher was Ethan Justice, while Anna Bodmer was the top female finisher.

Local runners finishing in the Top 50 included Justice of Berlin (1st), Jason Todorov of Berlin (10th), Kennedy Kirby of Berlin (15th), Nora Rafinski of Berlin (32nd), Jessica Giardina of Berlin (33rd), Kingsley Giardina of Berlin (34th), Keith Coffin of Ocean City (37th), Matthew Giardina of Berlin (38th), Helen Chiamulera of Berlin (39th), Patty Herter of Berlin (44th), and Shelley Coffin of Ocean City (50th).

