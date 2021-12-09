Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team edged Caesar Rodney, 37-36, at home on Monday in the season opener. The match ended tied in overall points, but the Seahawks emerged the winners by winning one more individual match. Pictured above, the teams congratulate each other after the tense, hard-fought match. Submitted photo

BERLIN- It couldn’t have been much closer, but Stephen Decatur’s varsity wrestling team edged visiting Caesar Rodney, 37-36, on criteria in the season opener at home on Monday.

The Seahawks won seven individual bouts, while Caesar Rodney won six. When the dust settled, it was Decatur emerging, 37-36, on tiebreakers. Decatur got off to a fast start with wins by Liam Hughes and 113 and Aaron August at 120. Caesar Rodney got on the board with a win at 126, but Decatur’s Logan Intrieri picked up a win at 132.

After a win by Caesar Rodney at 138, Decatur picked up three straight including wins by Gavin Solito at 145, Evan Haworth at 152 and Parker Intrieri at 160. After a win by Caesar Rodney at 170, the Seahawks got two more wins from Noah Reho at 182 and Jack Quisguard at 195. Caesar Rodney won the last three bouts at 220, 285 and 106 to close out the match, which was won by Decatur by virtue of most individual match victories. Next up for the Seahawks are the Grindstone Duals at Winters Mill High School in Westminster on Friday and Saturday.