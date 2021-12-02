Seahawks Earn All-Conference Honors

BERLIN- Several Stephen Decatur girls’ varsity soccer players were recognized last week when the Bayside South awards were announced.

Named to the All-Bayside South First Team from Decatur were Mia Kemp and Morgan Sullivan. Named to the All-Bayside South Second Team from Decatur were Jessica Beck, Riley Wilson and Hannah Dang. Earning Honorable Mention from Decatur were Macy Seitz, Malary Andrews, Kayla Rocco, Katelyn King and Keely Catrino.

