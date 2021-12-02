FENWICK ISLAND – A favorable recommendation to have an engineering firm produce a resiliency study and GIS mapping of Fenwick Island now advances to the town council.

On Tuesday, members of the Fenwick Island Infrastructure Committee had before them two proposals – one from AECOM and one from George, Miles & Burh (GMB) – to complete a resiliency study and GIS mapping of the town. While bid amounts were not discussed this week, the committee voted unanimously to advance AECOM’s proposal to the town council with a favorable recommendation.

“While I find the GMB proposal to be a comprehensive plan … I just don’t know we can afford the Mercedes in the crowd, to be honest,” said Councilman Richard Benn, committee chair.

In recent months, committee members have worked alongside officials to develop the scope of work for a proposed resiliency plan and GIS mapping project. Using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the goal of the project is to take a proactive approach to sea level rise and flooding through the development of short-, mid- and long-term solutions.

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, representatives with AECOM and GMB submitted their proposals and bids to the committee for review. Committee member Tim Bergin said this week he favored AECOM’s proposal, as they had done extensive work for the town in years past.

“Looking at all of that it does seem as if AECOM has significant experience in the town and has maintained information on behalf of the town …,” he said. “I feel AECOM has the better proposal and the better history.”

Committee members Larry Bortner, Susan Brennan and Jay Ryan agreed.

“There’s an old adage, ‘Better, faster, cheaper. Pick two,’” Ryan said. “I think both companies did a good job in their proposals … but there is one proposal that picks two. They are faster and cheaper. Since we are dealing with public funding, I think it’s our responsibility to be good stewards of that funding.”

Brennan noted AECOM’s history with Fenwick Island could be a valuable tool in developing a resiliency plan and GIS map.

“I do feel like since they are familiar with the town, that is a benefit at this particular time,” she said.

Benn agreed, noting that AECOM had also included grant writing as part of its proposal. He added, however, that the town still needed some clarification on the use of ARPA funds for the project.

“I think one of the questions we need answered before accepting the bid is if this will qualify for ARPA funds,” he said.

After further discussion, the committee voted unanimously to forward AECOM’s proposal to the town council with a favorable recommendation.