SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Board of License Commissioners (BLC) approved the extensive changes planned for the Embers property this week.

On Wednesday, the BLC, which oversees the sale of alcoholic beverages in Worcester County, voted unanimously to approve the changes planned for the site occupied by Embers Restaurant for decades. Redevelopment is set to transform the property into a more versatile space that will provide various dining and shopping opportunities.

“We find that making these changes, having these different offerings, will allow us to better serve the community,” Taustin Group CEO Cole Taustin said.

Taustin presented the board with renderings of a substantial three-story structure featuring multiple open-air patios and outdoor dining space. The project will include a café on the first floor as well as two outdoor bars. The bars do feature wall and glass barriers.

“That is there for the comfort of our guests from wind and the comfort of our neighbors for any ambient noise,” Taustin said.

Board members noted that while they’d sent out 200 letters to neighboring property owners regarding the Embers meeting, only two were in attendance Wednesday. Those two, Richard and Kimberly Brown, expressed concern regarding traffic in the area.

“That access road from Coastal Highway is a choke point,” Richard Brown said.

Taustin noted that the new building would feature less seating than the old Embers building had. He said the buffet had seated close to 900 people. He added that the new facility, with features like the café, would attract customers all day, not just at dinner time.

“With this change in venue we’ve spread our business out over the course of the entire day,” he said.

The café will open at 7 a.m. whereas Blu will open at noon. He added that the third-floor bars were open air and would operate seasonally.

The board agreed to approve the changes but to consider entertainment for the third-floor on a by-request basis.

“We’ve had no problems with the neighbors and we don’t want any,” said William Esham, BLC chairman.

He acknowledged the traffic concerns but said the facility hadn’t grown in seating capacity and pointed out the Town of Ocean City had approved plans for the development.