SNOW HILL — An incident involving a potentially missing kayaker in Snow Hill last weekend had a happy ending when the man was located unharmed.

Around 8:30 p.m. last Friday, a call was received by Worcester Central for a welfare check complaint in the area of Red House Road. The caller reported a vehicle had been parked on the side of the roadway for several hours and the rack on top of the vehicle was without its kayak. The caller was concerned about the kayaker’s safety as it was well after sunset.

The call resulted in a multi-agency response and a search of the area to no avail. Efforts to contact a family member at the home address of the vehicle owner was also unsuccessful and the search was suspended, according to a press release from the Worcester County Sheriff’s office.

Last Saturday morning, search efforts resumed, and the kayaker was ultimately located. His planned kayak adventure reportedly involved an overnight stay in a tent he had recently bought. He was reportedly in perfect health and returned safely without incident.

The search was an example of a coordinated effort involving multiple agencies, which had a positive outcome. Participating in the search efforts were the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office, Worcester County Emergency Services, Maryland Natural Resource Police, Maryland State Police Aviation, the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company, the Pocomoke Volunteer Fire Company and the Stockton Volunteer Fire Company.