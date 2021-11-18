DAR Observe Veteran’s Day With Wreath At Veteran’s Memorial

by
The General Levin Winder Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) placed a Wreath on the Veterans Memorial in Berlin in observance of Veterans Day. Pictured, from left, are Jane Bunting, Pat Arata, Sharon Moak, Jackie Spurrier, Patricia Ayers, Barbara Rusko, Regent Gail Weldin and Darlene Stevens.