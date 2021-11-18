Commission Approves Ocean Downs Casino Sports Betting License BERLIN -- Sports wagering at the Ocean Downs Casino moved closer to becoming a reality on Thursday after the state’s application review commission approved the license for the local casino and four others around the state. Last month, the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC) determined the Ocean Downs Casino met the qualification requirements… Read More »

Probe Finds No Foul Play In Angler's Halloween Fire OCEAN CITY -- It's uncertain if the cause of a fire at a historic downtown bayfront restaurant will ever be specifically determined, but foul play has been ruled out. Shortly after 9 p.m. on Halloween night, a fire broke out at the historic Angler on Talbot Street. The night manager of the neighboring Talbot Inn…

Independent Survey Results Detail OC's Positives, Perception OCEAN CITY -- An overview of an independent study on visitor perception of Ocean City this week was generally positive, although it is clear the resort still has areas to work on. As part of Tourism and Business Development Director Tom Perlozzo's overall attempt to identify Ocean City's brand and how to best direct its…