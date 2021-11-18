SoDel Wine Contest Winners Announced

SoDel Concepts held a contest to see which servers could sell the most Jackson Family Wines with the grand prize being a free five-day trip to Napa and Sonoma. Pictured, from left, are Mike Zygmonski, director of SoDel Concepts’ wine program; Kris Medford, operations director; Amy Savia, first-place winner; Lidyanne Silva, third-place winner; Nick Sharp, regional sales manager for Jackson Family Wines; Mike Dickinson, vice president of SoDel Concepts. Savia worked at Lupo Italitan Kitchen in Rehoboth Beach. Submitted Photos