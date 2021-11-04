Thngs to do

Every Monday: TOPS Meeting

5-6:30 p.m. Atlantic General Hospital, Berlin. Take Off Pounds Sensibly is a support group promoting weight loss and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Call Rose 443-880-8444.

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Play every game for just $24. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

Every Wednesday: Bingo

Elks Lodge 2645, corner of Sinepuxent Avenue and 138th Street in Ocean City. has bingo all year. Doors open 4:30 p.m. with first game sharply at 6:30 p.m. Kitchen open for light fare. 410-250-2645.

Nov. 5: Fall Glow Walk

Put your glow (sticks) on and enjoy a fun free walk starting in Stephen Decatur Park and the downtown (approximately 4.5 kilometers). Hosted by the Berlin Parks Commission in partnership with the Worcester County Health Department Just Walk Worcester program. Free raffle entry for every walker. Registration starts at 4:45 p.m.

Nov. 6: Sight & Sound Bus Trip

Stevenson United Methodist Church Women’s Group is organizing a bus trip to Sight & Sound Theatres in Ronks, Pa. to see Queen Esther. Bus leaves the church at 8 a.m. on Nov. 6 and returns at 11 p.m. Reservations due Oct. 10. Checks to be made out to Stevenson Women, 123 N. Main Street, Berlin, Md. 21811. Questions, Pat Oltman, 443-614-2518.

Nov. 6: Artisan, Craft Fair

The entire Ocean Pines Community Center will be turned into a Winter Wonderland by the Pine’eer Craft Club with all custom-made items displayed by vendors. Proceeds from sales and activities benefit the Ocean Pines community. Nancy Burkett, 302-233-0761.

Nov. 6: Auxiliary Dinner

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a carry out Chicken and Dumpling Dinner for just $12 per dinner. Green beans and Sweet Potato sides. Extra pint of dumplings, $7. Pickup times are 5-7 p.m. at the main station. Orders must be called in by Nov. 3 to 619-922-9950.

Nov. 6: Christmas Bazaar

The Community Church at Ocean Pines will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Family Life Center of the church at 11227 Racetrack Road, Berlin. The bazaar will feature Christmas decorations and trees, linens and things, new and gently used clothing, gifts and potpourri, children’s books and toys, and a bake sale. Proceeds from the event will support the Shepherd’s Nook outreach ministry.

Nov. 6: Church Fried Chicken

Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church will host a drive-thru fried chicken meal with sides starting at 11 a.m. Cost is $14.

Nov. 6: Yard Sale

Faith Chapel Presbyterian Church at 8006 Ironshire Station Rd. in Berlin will hold 7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

Nov. 6: Marker Dedication

Starting at 10 a.m., the General Levin Winder Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution and the Captain John Smoot Chapter, National Society Sons of the American Revolution will honor two Revolutionary War Patriots by dedicating memorial markers installed at the graves of Levin Handy, Captain, 5th Maryland Regiment, and Colonel Samuel Handy, Patriotic Service. The dedication ceremonies will begin with the unveiling of markers at Captain Handy’s grave in Makemie Memorial Presbyterian Church Cemetery before proceeding to All Hallows Episcopal Church Cemetery for marker unveilings at Colonel Handy’s grave. The cemeteries are located at 103 West Market Street and 109 West Market Street, respectively, in Snow Hill. The public is invited to see the colorful and dignified tribute.

Nov. 9: Monthly Meeting

The Atlantic Coast Sportfishing Association is having its monthly meeting at the American Legion of Berlin, Post 123 on Old Ocean City Blvd, Berlin. Meeting officially starts at 7:30 p.m. Guests are welcome to attend, arrive early to get a seat. This month’s guest speaker is Kennedy Paynter, Associate Professor at the University of Maryland, College Park on oyster research.

Nov. 11, 18, 23: Coat & Toy Drives

The Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City announces its annual coat and toy drives. Collections are in the Ocean Pines Community Center parking lot from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Unwrapped toy donations will be delivered to Worcester G.O.L.D. and coats will be taken to Little Sisters of Jesus and Mary, and St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Boots, shoes, thermal ware, sweatshirts, sweaters, jeans, gloves, scarves and blankets are also accepted.

Nov. 12: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will offer carryout only from 4-6:30 p.m. Cost is $14, one crab cake sandwich, green beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $24, two crab cake sandwiches and sides; and $10, crab cake sandwich.

Nov. 13: Flannel Formal

Hosted by the Lower Shore Land Trust, event raises funds for conservation programming on the Lower Eastern Shore. This year’s event will take place from 3-6 p.m. at The Manor at Brooklyn Meadows in Berlin. To purchase tickets or to inquire about sponsoring, visit www.lowershorelandtrust.org or call 443-234-5587.

Nov. 13: 43rd Annual Christmas Bazaar

Atlantic United Methodist Church will hold its annual Christmas Bazaar from 10 a.m-2 p.m. Featuring Christmas Home Place, vintage & new jewelry, bakery delights & gifts and a silent auction. Carry-out lunch includes chicken salad w/croissant platter, chicken salad pints, Homemade soup in pint or quart & sodas. The thrift shop will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted by the Martha Circle, proceeds support local missions. (Credit cards accepted – $10 minimum purchase). 4th St. Ocean City.

Nov. 13: Bull & Oyster Roast

The American Legion Post on 23rd Street will host from 4-7 p.m. including pit beef, oysters, hot dogs, sausage with peppers and onions, baked beans, cole slaw and draft beer. Cost is $40 per person or $300 for a table of eight. Tickets available at the post or call 410-289-3166. Tickets are limited.

Nov. 13: 5K Run/Walk

Starting at the OC Lifesaving Station Museum, the 5K will take place along the Boardwalk. Sign-in/registration is at 8 a.m. The race begins at 9 a.m. Cost to enter, benefiting the museum.

Nov. 17: Monthly Meeting

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League meets the fourth Wednesday each month at the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street at noon. Any Marines and Navy Corpsman who have served, living in Worcester and Sussex counties, are welcome to join us to meet their fellow veterans and consider joining the detachment and support the mission for community service through camaraderie and volunteerism. 410-430-7181 or email websergeant@firststatemarines.org.

Nov. 18: Winterfest of Lights

Opening ceremony for Northside Park 125th Street at 5:30 p.m. Walk the large, open-air path through hundreds of animated, lighted displays. Browse Yukon Cornelius’ gift shop for a special gift and have a photo taken with Santa. Wednesday-Sunday through Jan. 1, 5:30-9:30 p.m.

Nov. 19: Bazaar, Marketplace

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church downtown Salisbury starts its Holiday Bazaar and Marketplace as part of Third Friday, 5-8 p.m. continuing Saturday, Nov. 20 (8 a.m.-1 p.m.) All are welcome to visit the church’s parish hall or may bid online for selected items, beginning Nov. 1, at www.biddingowl.com. Check https://stpeteschurch.net/holiday-bazaar/ as event nears.

Nov. 19: BFC Seafood Night

November’s Friday night carryout dinners series at the Berlin Fire Company continues with Seafood Night featuring a half pound steamed shrimp, macaroni salad and French fries for $15; one pound of steamed shrimp with no sides, $20; and fried clam strips, macaroni salad and French fries for $12. The next dinner will be spaghetti Dec. 10.

Nov .20: Bingomania

Bingomania, the Eastern Shore’s largest bingo cash prize event, returns to the Wicomico Civic Center. Doors open at 5 p.m. for early bird games, and regular games begin at 7:30 p.m. Admission includes all regular and special games, including the Jumbo Jackpot Game. Regular game payouts are $500, while special games will pay out $1,000. Tickets are $45 per person in advance and $55 per person at the door; fees may apply to ticket prices. Tickets at www.WicomicoCivicCenter.org and by phone at 410-548-4911. All proceeds benefit the Mardela Middle & High School Bands.

Nov 25: Thanksgiving Dinner

The 42nd Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner will again be held at the Ocean City Baptist Church from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Come and receive a great meal at no cost. The men and women of the church and community will be preparing and serving the dinner. Please call Ocean City Baptist Church to inform of attendance at 410-289-4054 or sign-up on line at OCBaptist.com. Dinner will be available for shut-ins with a call.

Nov 26-28: Shopper’s Fair

A holiday shopping extravaganza at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center. Nov 26-27, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Unique handmade merchandise, nautical, candles, photography, florals, jewelry, ceramics. Great gifts & household items. Children’s activities, photos with Santa and non-shopper’s lounge. Free parking, food court, door prizes.

Nov. 27: Drive Thru Luncheon

Drive Thru Church Luncheon from 10 a.m. until sold out at the Powellville UM Church located at 35606 Mount Hermon Road, Powellville. Drive thru luncheon features oyster fritter sandwiches, homemade chicken salad, homemade soups including chili, peas and dumplings and veg. beef. Bake sale items will be available. No pre-orders. Call 410-835-8796 or 443-880-8804 for more details. Hunters are welcome.