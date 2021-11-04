BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity football team routed host Snow Hill, 58-0, last weekend to improve to 6-3 on the season and prepare for the opening round of the state playoffs.

Decatur wasted no time jumping out on their Worcester County rival and led 21-0 after one quarter. By halftime, the Seahawks led, 58-0, and pulled back on the reins in the second half. Neither team scored in the second half.

Quarterback Ashten Snelsire went 14-17 in passing attempts for 278 yards and six touchdowns. Decatur rushed for 125 yards, which was spread out fairly evenly. The rushing leader was Nasier Tull, who carried five times for 26 yards. Zimere Handy caught four passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Brycen Coleman caught three passes for 62 yards and a touchdown, while Luke Mergott caught two passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns. Kresen Muir also caught a touchdown pass.

With the win, Decatur improved to 6-3 on the season and earned the number-three seed in the state 2A-East bracket. The Seahawks will face sixth-seeded Queen Anne’s in the first round at home on Friday. Queen Anne’s beat Decatur, 35-34, in their regular season matchup. Looming on the other side of the bracket are Bayside South champs Wicomico and Easton.