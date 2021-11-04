OCEAN CITY — Arrested in April on first-degree assault charges after allegedly slashing at his girlfriend with a knife, a Delaware man was sentenced last week to five years with all but 34 days suspended.

In September, Scott Allen, 55, of Milton, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for the April incident. Back in court last week, Allen was sentenced and placed on supervised probation for three years.

Around 2:30 a.m. on April 6, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to a hotel at 66th Street for a reported assault that had occurred. Ocean City Communications advised the Allen had reported his girlfriend was intoxicated and had punched him in the face, according to police reports.

According to police reports, Allen had dried blood around his nose and blood on his shirt. Allen reportedly told police he and his girlfriend had been drinking in the room and he left around 1:30 a.m. to meet with his sister. When he returned, his girlfriend yelled at him and locked herself in the bathroom, according to police reports.

Allen reportedly used the knife to open the door and grabbed the victim’s hands with his left hand. Allen then wielded the knife in his right hand and began swinging the knife in a downward motion toward the victim’s wrists, according to police. The victim reportedly told police when she saw Allen swinging the knife at her, she feared for her life.

The victim was able to kick Allen away, at which time he dropped the knife and released her. Allen then struck the victim an estimated three times in the forehead with a closed fist, according to police reports. Officers inspected the bathroom and found a serrated knife on the floor between the sink and the toilet, according to police reports.