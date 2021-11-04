OCEAN CITY — A Frankford, Del. man, arrested in May after pointing a handgun at a person, pleaded guilty this week to affray and was sentenced to three years, all but 165 days of which were suspended.

Around 2:20 a.m. on May 20, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was dispatched to the area of 7th Street and Philadelphia Avenue for a reported large group of disorderly males possibly carrying a handgun. Upon arrival, the officer observed several groups of people scattering. The officer followed the group to the area of 8th Street where they dispersed and went in different directions. The officer met with a male victim who told police he was jumped by a group of males, one of whom allegedly pointed a handgun at him.

The victim reportedly told police one member of the group had been flirting with his female friend, making her feel uncomfortable. When the victim attempted to intercede, one member of the group took a swing at him, according to police reports. When the victim tried to kick the male who had taken a swing at him, another member of the group grabbed his leg and threw him to the ground, according to police reports.

The victim told police once he was on the ground, the group of roughly five male suspects began kicking him in the head. One member of the group pointed a handgun at him and threatened to kill him. The victim described the weapon and told police it was likely a .45 caliber handgun.

While on the scene, OCPD officers located a suspect matching the description of the suspect pointing the handgun at the victim. The suspect was identified as Jaevon Holland, 25, of Frankford, Del.

On Monday, Holland was also placed on supervised probation upon his release and was ordered to pay nearly $1,400 in restitution.