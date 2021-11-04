Worcester defender Hunter Simons defends a Gunston player last week while freshman goalie Dylan Scopp looks one during the Mallards’ win in the ESIAC championship game. Photo by Chris Parypa

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity soccer team beat Gunston, 3-0, in the Eastern Shore Independent Athletic Conference (ESIAC) title game to claim their seventh straight conference championship.

The Mallards reached the ESIAC title game by beating Holly Grove, 3-0, in the semifinals last week. Against Gunston in the final at home last Thursday, the game was tied at 1-1 at the intermission. Jack Gardner scored Worcester’s lone goal of the first half of an assist by Ben McGovern.

Worcester’s Brice Richins scored the second-half goal on an assist by Dylan McGovern to cement the Mallards’ 2-1 in the title game. It was the seventh straight ESIAC championship for the Worcester boys, who finished the season with an impressive 10-2-1 mark.