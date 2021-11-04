Members Of Berlin Electric Dept. Recognized

Officials presented a trio of recognitions to members of the Berlin Electric Department at a recent council meeting. The department received a resolution from American Municipal Power (AMP) for providing assistance to Dover, Del., during Hurricane Isaias in 2020. In addition, the electric department was presented with a safety award from AMP while Second Class Lineman Caleb Hunter received AMP’s Hard Hat Safety Award. Pictured with the safety award are Hunter, Apprentice  Lineman David Fluhart, Chief Lineman Alan Parkinson, Electric Utility Director Tim Lawrence and Mayor Zack Tyndall.