SNOW HILL – Citing the need for more information, county officials opted not to grant local fire companies a new response allocation. The Worcester County Commissioners voted 5-2 on Tuesday not to create a new per run allocation for local fire companies. They said they wanted to see companies’ financial information before making a change…
Read More »
OCEAN CITY -- Ocean City’s private sector food waste composting program is exceeding expectation, resort officials learned this week, but there is still plenty of room to grow. In July, Hobbit Restaurant owner and Ocean Compost LLC representative Garvey Heiderman pitched his pilot food waste composting program to the Mayor and Council. The concept calls…
Read More »
OCEAN CITY -- While no formal action was taken and there are many details to wade through, resort planners this week were generally pleased with the presentation of plans for the proposed Margaritaville Hotel and Resort complex. In August, the Ocean City Planning Commission reviewed the conceptual plans for the proposed resort, which, if approved,…
Read More »
BERLIN – Though a site hasn’t yet been acquired, funding for a sports complex has been included in Worcester County’s latest capital plan. A sports complex, a new public safety facility and broadband infrastructure are among the projects included in the capital improvement plan (CIP) staff presented to the Worcester County Commissioners Tuesday. While a…
Read More »